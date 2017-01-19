Anderson Co. deputies seek grand larceny suspect on crime spree

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office needs your help to locate a man that investigators say is on a crime spree in the Upstate.

According to deputies, James Thaddeus Robinson is wanted by the Sheriff's Fugitive Investigations Unit on two counts of grand larceny. Warrants have already been issued for Robinson's arrests.

Investigators say he's now on a crime spree in the Upstate, and that they believe he took multiple vehicles from an Upstate car lot on December 28, 2016. Officials say one of the vehicles was recovered days later in a wooded area.

Deputies say Robinson also has outstanding warrants in Greenville and Greer, noting that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Robinson is described by officials as 40-years-old weighing 240 lbs and standing at 6'3". He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Robinson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

