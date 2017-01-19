Deputies searching for NC man missing weeks

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man missing for weeks.

Deputies said Robert "Bobby" Leo Biggs was last seen on Main Street in Chimney Rock on Dec. 27.

He was driving a burgundy 2000 Subaru Outback Wagon.

Biggs is described as 50 years old with short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 828-287-6069.

