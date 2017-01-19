Drying out today, weekend storms likely

Mostly cloudy skies persist for the end of the week, with a few peeks of sunshine. Expect an overall nice afternoon with highs near 70 in the Upstate and mid to upper 60s in the mountains.

Our attention then turns to the weekend, which looks very active as a powerful storm system moves into the southeast from California. Expect an initial round of rain Saturday midday, but the late afternoon right now looks dry. Severe threat should be fairly low for midday Saturday, but we’ll see our storm potential increase by Sunday.

Heavy rain and possibly a few storms will reenter the area on Sunday, with wind as the main threat with any storms that form. The storm threat could linger through midday Sunday, then rain is expected to dissipate in the early afternoon. One more round of heavy rain and potentially severe weather will come late Sunday evening as the final piece of the storm system swings through.

The timing of storms forming will be adjusted as this system forms close to our area, but it's likely that strong weather will impact us both days.

