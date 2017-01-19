SCDOT announces road safety program to improve rural roads, highways

SC Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall is working to reduce the high death toll on South Carolina's roads.

Hall presented plans for the Rural Road Safety Program at the monthly South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Commission meeting this month.

She believes improving road safety in rural areas of the state should be a top priority for new funding.

"South Carolina has the deadliest roads in the nation. Nearly 30% of our rural fatal and serious injury crashes take place on just 5% of our highway system outside of our urban areas," Hall explained. "Our Interstate highways and US primary routes in our rural areas are the deadliest roads in the state.”

Secretary Hall is suggesting that $50 million in annual funding would be a healthy start to reduce highway deaths on rural South Carolina roads. She proposes that targeting 1,957 of these roads with solutions such as rumble strips, raised pavement markings, high reflective signs, wider pavement markings, guardrail, specialized pavement treatments, wider shoulders, paved shoulders, wider clear zones adjacent to the roadways and relocating drainage ditches further away from roadways.

Hall believes that real changes can be implemented with the collaborative effort of everyone, including drivers and state and local law enforcement.

“If all of us work together and do our part," said Hall, "We can make South Carolina’s roads safer."

View visuals used by Secretary Hall's Rural Road Safety Program presentation here.

