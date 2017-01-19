Buncombe Co. deputies locate missing 15-year-old - FOX Carolina 21

Buncombe Co. deputies locate missing 15-year-old

Haili Baird (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office) Haili Baird (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
Officials with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office located a teen missing for days.

According to deputies, 15-year-old Haili Baird was last seen on the evening of January 16 at her residence in Candler, N.C.

On Friday, deputies said Baird was found and is in good condition.

