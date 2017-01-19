Animal expert reacts to 'A Dog's Purpose' controversy

It's a video many are talking about on social media - a German Shepherd who looks like he is being forced into turbulent waters on the set of an upcoming film.

The video, shared on social media by TMZ, is from the set of Universal Pictures' A Dog's Purpose, which opens Jan. 27. In the video is shown a German Shepherd named Hercules struggling with his handler, who looks like he is trying to get the dog to jump in turbulent waters for one of the film's scenes, but the terrified canine is extremely hesitant to do so.

Once in the water, Hercules is shown struggling through the rapids. At one point, he goes under as rescuers work to help him out.

The video, posted earlier this week, has outraged animal rights activists, including PETA, which has called for a boycott of the film starring Dennis Quaid.

Cindy Wheat, a veterinarian at Greenville Humane Society, said she feels the video was troubling - but she is hopeful the dog was given some type of positive reinforcement for jumping into the water.

"We only have a little blurb of the video," said Wheat. "We don't know what happened before or what happened afterwards."

"By forcibly putting that dog in the water when it was obviously very scared," she added, "that could lead to future behavioral problems."

Wheat recommends dog owners and handlers avoid forcing canines to do anything they are obviously afraid of, but if absolutely necessary, offer a reward or positive reinforcement.

In a statement, Amblin Entertainment acknowledged the dog was hesitant to complete the scene. The company stated filming did not continue on that scene following the incident, and that strict animal safety protocol was followed on set.

