List of 2017 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony events

Friday marks the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to be held in Washington, D.C. There, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States along with Vice-President-elect Mike Pence.

The theme for this year's ceremonial events is "Uniquely American." It recognizes the symbolic importance of the Inauguration.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. ET. but Trump, Pence, and their families will participate in several events prior to the swearing-in ceremony.

  • 8:40 a.m. - Prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church
  • 9:40 a.m. - President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome the President-elect and Mrs. Trump to the White House
  • 10:30 a.m. - The Obamas and Trumps depart the White House for the US Capitol.
  • 11 a.m. - Trump and Pence takes the platform for the inauguration ceremony.

Below is a list of events, in order, to take place during the 58th Presidential Inauguration:

Prelude

"The President's Own"

  • United States Marine Band

Call to Order

The Honorable Roy Blunt

  • United States Senator, Missouri

Readings & Invocation

His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan

  • Archbishop of New York

Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez

  • National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference

Pastor Paula White-Cain

  • New Destiny Christian Center

Musical Selection

Missouri State University Chorale

The Vice Presidential Oath of Office

Administered to Michael Richard Pence 

Justice Thomas

  • The Supreme Court of The United States

Musical Selection

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

The Presidential Oath of Office

Administered to Donald John Trump

The Chief Justice of The United States

Inaugural Address

The President of The United States

Readings & Benediction

Rabbi Marvin Hier

  • Simon Wiesenthal Center

Reverend Franklin Graham

  • Samaritan's Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson

  • Great Faith Ministries International

The National Anthem

Jackie Evancho

