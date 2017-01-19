List of 2017 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony events

Friday marks the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to be held in Washington, D.C. There, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States along with Vice-President-elect Mike Pence.

The theme for this year's ceremonial events is "Uniquely American." It recognizes the symbolic importance of the Inauguration.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. ET. but Trump, Pence, and their families will participate in several events prior to the swearing-in ceremony.

8:40 a.m. - Prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church

9:40 a.m. - President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome the President-elect and Mrs. Trump to the White House

10:30 a.m. - The Obamas and Trumps depart the White House for the US Capitol.

11 a.m. - Trump and Pence takes the platform for the inauguration ceremony.

Below is a list of events, in order, to take place during the 58th Presidential Inauguration:

Prelude "The President's Own" United States Marine Band Call to Order The Honorable Roy Blunt United States Senator, Missouri Readings & Invocation His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan Archbishop of New York Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference Pastor Paula White-Cain New Destiny Christian Center Musical Selection Missouri State University Chorale The Vice Presidential Oath of Office Administered to Michael Richard Pence Justice Thomas The Supreme Court of The United States Musical Selection Mormon Tabernacle Choir The Presidential Oath of Office Administered to Donald John Trump The Chief Justice of The United States Inaugural Address The President of The United States Readings & Benediction Rabbi Marvin Hier Simon Wiesenthal Center Reverend Franklin Graham Samaritan's Purse and The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Bishop Wayne T. Jackson Great Faith Ministries International The National Anthem Jackie Evancho

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.