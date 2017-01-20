New initiative aims to get career criminals and their guns off the streets

Upstate law enforcement agencies and the Department of Justice are joining forces for Operation Real-Time, a new initiative aiming to get career criminals and their guns off the streets!

"If they're a convicted felon and they're caught with a firearm or even one round of ammunition, literally within 24 hours, they could wind up before a federal court in front of a judge," said Max Cauthen.

Assistant United States Attorney Max Cauthen says the goal is to give stricter sentences to convicted felons who continue to actively own or carry guns and ammunition.

Two convicted felons with charges out of Greenville County went before a federal judge Thursday morning.

Michael Lee Westbrook and Giovonni Cecil both pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

Westbrook was arrested for parole violation in September 2016. During the arrest, deputies found a .38 caliber pistol in his back pocket. Westbrook faces a minimum of 15 years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Cecil was found in possession of guns and drugs in a Greenville hotel in June 2016. Cecil faces a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

Officials say their arrests and convictions were due to the collaboration between local, state and federal agencies backing Operation Real-Time.

"That helps us tremendously because when we have repeat offenders and we charge them at the state level, not to say they don't get punished, but when you take a crime federally, they can get longer sentences. They're not back out on the street and we're not dealing with them for the same gun crime again," said Officer Jonathan Bragg.

Greenville Police Department was one of the first of 17 local, state and federal agencies to partner with the Department of Justice and the ATF for Operation Real-Time.

Public Information Officer Jonathan Bragg says it's an initiative the Greenville Police Department stands behind.

"Essentially that helps out the community because that gun is off the street. That person is off the street, that wasn't supposed to have the firearm in the first place," said Officer Bragg.

Since the initiative first launched in 2015, 90 convicted felons have been put behind bars and 110 weapons have been seized in the Upstate.

"Once word is starting to get out that law enforcement is now looking for firearms and taking these violations very seriously, they start to taper off. That is exactly what we want," said Cauthen.

In addition to Greenville Police, Sheriff Will Lewis says,

"The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is committed to removing illegal weapons from violent offenders and are very glad to be a part of this program and will offer any assistance we can."

The Department of Justice now hopes to get more Upstate agencies involved.

"We're looking to expand this program. All it takes is eyes, ears, and to know what to look for. We're always looking to help our local partners and to help make our community safer," said Cauthen.

