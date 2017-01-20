Veterans motorcycle group removes wreathes from Upstate veterans - FOX Carolina 21

Veterans motorcycle group removes wreathes from Upstate veterans cemetery

MJ Dolly Cooper Cemetery (Courtesy: SC Division of Veterans Affairs) MJ Dolly Cooper Cemetery (Courtesy: SC Division of Veterans Affairs)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Upstate Chapter of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association on Friday will pick up the holiday wreaths placed MJ Dolly Cooper State Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.

The wreaths were placed by volunteers and other biker groups during the holiday season as part of Wreaths Across America.

The biker group said they will also present a check for the funds they raised and donated to Wreaths Across America for the Anderson cemetery, which is located at 140 Inway Drive. 

