Haley in Washington for Trump inauguration

Gov. Nikki Haley (left) and husband Michael Haley (Courtey: Nikki Haley) Gov. Nikki Haley (left) and husband Michael Haley (Courtey: Nikki Haley)
Governor Nikki Haley was in Washington, DC Friday for Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

Trump selected Haley to be the UN Ambassador in his administration.

Haley was in Washington on Tuesday for a US Senate confirmation hearing and she posted a picture of herself and husband Michael Haley enjoying a night out in the nation’s capital on Thursday night.

Sen. Bob Corker (R, TN), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said during the nearly four-hour confirmation hearing that he expects Haley to be confirmed to be the next United States ambassador to the United Nations.

A final vote on her confirmation is expected in a few weeks.

