Greenville police charge 8 suspects in connection with recent car break-ins, 3 suspects at large

Greenville police have filed several charges against eight people in a series of car break-ins in the Upstate, as three remain on the loose.

Police say a series of autobreakings took place between November 9 and 10 at Legacy Park Drive (YMCA) and 101 Verdae Boulevard (Planet Fitness).They said several more car break-ins occurred on December 20 at the Verdae Marketfair shopping center and the Cain Halter YMCA on Cleveland Street.

Master Patrolman Johnathan Bragg said that on Wednesday, detectives worked with several leads that lead to the identification and charging of the following suspects.

Bragg said detectives were pieced together several leads and solved the crime spree on Tuesday.

Warrants have been signed for the following suspects:

Kenneth Jackson, 36, is charged with eleven counts of autobreaking, eleven counts of conspiracy, and eleven counts of enhanced petit larceny.

Ashley Hurt, 23, is charged with seven counts of autobreaking, seven counts of conspiracy, and seven counts of enhanced petit larceny.

Skylyne Morales, 33, faces seven counts of conspiracy.

Kierra Jackson, 23, is charged with seven counts of conspiracy.

Jabarie Cooper, 24, is charged with four counts of autobreaking, four counts of conspiracy and four counts of petit larceny.

Octavious Banks, 23, is charged with four counts of autobreaking, four counts of conspiracy and four counts of petit larceny.

Kelly Burns, 33, is charged with four counts of conspiracy.

Kyle Austin, 29, is charged with four counts of conspiracy.

Bragg said Morales is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center. According to jail records, she faces seven counts of receiving stolen goods, forgery, driving under suspension, and affixing license plate to conceal identity.

Jabarie Cooper is being held at the Charleston County Detention Center and Kelly Burns and Kyler Austin are both incarcerated at the Greenville County Detention Center.

Kenneth Jackson is currently incarcerated at the Dekalb County Detention Center where he faces charges of unlawfully entering auto, criminal attempt, two counts of financial identity fraud, financial car theft and other offenses.

Octavious Banks, Kierra Jackson and Ashley Hurt are currently at large and wanted on the aforementioned charges. Anyone with information regarding any of their whereabouts is asked to contact the local police department or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Bragg says that between November and December of last year, investigators were able to make 100 charges related to autobreakings that occurred outside of gyms in the area. He urges citizens to lock their doors and remove valuables from plain sight when leaving their vehicles unattended.

