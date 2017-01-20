SC International Auto Show returns to Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

SC International Auto Show returns to Greenville

The SC International Auto Show returns to Greenville (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 20, 2017) The SC International Auto Show returns to Greenville (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 20, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Some of the hottest new cars, trucks and SUVs will roll into the TD Convention Center for the South Carolina International Auto Show, which opens on Friday, officials said.

PHOTOS: SC International Auto Show returns to Greenville

Dozens of 2017 models will be available for test drives.

A large array of classic and custom cars will also on display.

Hours are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $8 for adults. Seniors, veterans and military service members can purchase tickets for $5. Children 12 and under are free.

Visit www.southcarolinaautoshow.com for additional information.

