Deputies investigating armed robbery at Buncombe. Co Ingles

Buncombe County deputies are investigating an attempted robbery Friday morning at the Ingles supermarket on US 70 in Swannanoa.

Deputies said the robbery occurred just after 7 a.m.

The suspect is a man, roughly 5’11” tall and 140 pounds, who was wearing gray sweat pants, a blue hoodie, and had black and gray back pack.

Deputies said the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from a store clerk.

The employee did not hand over any cash and the suspect ran out of the business.

The man was last seen was last seen running in between the Ingles and the Papa John’s in the area.

Deputies ask anyone with any information to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.