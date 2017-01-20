Reports: Armed woman chased burglar out of her home, deputies investigating

Union County deputies are investigating after a woman said she chased a burglar out of her home Thursday afternoon.

According to investigative reports, the woman discovered the burglar in her home on Sardis Road around 4:30 p.m.

The 50-year-old woman told deputies she came home from the supermarket and was unloading groceries when her dog began barking. The woman began investigating and said she saw a strange man in her laundry room. Per reports, she then grabbed her gun and chased the man out the door.

The man was wearing black clothing and jeans, per reports.

Deputies said K-9s were called out to search the area but the suspect was not found.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

