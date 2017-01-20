Asheville police: Lanes of I-240 closed due to person suffering 'mental health crisis'

Asheville police said lanes of I-240 East were shut down at Riverside Drive and the road beneath the bridge was shut down Friday morning.

A spokesman for the police department said the closure was due to police responding to “an individual suffering a mental health crisis..”

The lanes were closed around 11 a.m. There was no word on when the lanes would reopen.

