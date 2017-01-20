Anderson Co. deputies ask for help tracking down shooting suspect

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help tracking down a suspect wanted in a November shooting incident.

Deputies said Timothy Donnell Hunter is being sought on a charge of assault and battery second degree for a shooting that took place on November 20, 2016.

The arrest warrant states Hunter intentionally shot at a 45-year-old man in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store on South Main Street in Anderson. The bullet grazed the victim’s leg.

Hunter is 21, 6’2” tall, and weighs pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Timothy Hunter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

