JL Mann announces new head football coach

The Patriots are getting a new football coach, according to JL Mann High School.

Athletic director Tod Tucker made the announcement Friday, confirming Kevin Burnette was hired as head coach.

Burnette, a TL Hanna math teacher and varsity offensive coordinator, is a graduate of Clemson University. Burnette has also worked at Byrnes, Woodmont and West-Oak high schools.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.