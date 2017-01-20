JL Mann announces new head football coach - FOX Carolina 21

JL Mann announces new head football coach

Posted: Updated:
Coach Kevin Burnette (Jan. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina) Coach Kevin Burnette (Jan. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Patriots are getting a new football coach, according to JL Mann High School.

Athletic director Tod Tucker made the announcement Friday, confirming Kevin Burnette was hired as head coach.

Burnette, a TL Hanna math teacher and varsity offensive coordinator, is a graduate of Clemson University. Burnette has also worked at Byrnes, Woodmont and West-Oak high schools.

