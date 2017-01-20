Sheriff warns Gmail users of e-mail scam

The Newberry County Sheriff is alerting Gmail users to a scam popping up.

Sheriff Lee Foster said the agency has received reports of a phishing scam in which Gmail users have received e-mails that appear to come from someone they know.

When the victim clicks the e-mails attachment, it reportedly links to a new tab that appears to be a Gmail login. However, Foster said it is a scam to collect the victim's login information.

Foster urged citizens to make sure before logging into their e-mail accounts that the URL is for the correct website.

“The technology is today’s world is so advanced that is difficult to protect yourself from scams,” Foster said. “Anyone who uses technology must always be on alert for scams. Unfortunately, in most circumstances, once you have been taken by a scam, there is little law enforcement can do to locate and apprehend person responsible and it can take months or years to undo the damage a scam artist can cause to your personal and financial information.”



