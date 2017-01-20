Rain continues this afternoon, storms by Sunday

Get news, weather on the go

We’re in for a busy weekend of weather as a very Spring-like weather system fires up multiple rounds of storms over the next couple of days including the threat for severe weather.

Heavy showers and isolated t-storms will be possible through 4pm Saturday, then we'll see a lull in the rain until early Sunday morning.

The 2nd round will get here very late tonight and continue into Sunday morning. We’ll then see another lull in the action before our 3rd and final round gets going late Sunday afternoon and continues into Sunday night & early Monday morning.

Severe weather-wise, heavy rain and damaging winds are the biggest threats with the small possibility of an isolated tornado.

Between today and tomorrow, tomorrow looks to present the higher possibility of these occurring especially in the final evening round of storms.

Next week will stay mild until much cooler weather arrives heading into the weekend with another rain chance on Thursday.

