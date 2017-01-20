Search warrant leads to 3 Upstate arrests

Left to right: Crystal Rogers, David Howard and Tony Swafford (Source: OCSO)

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said three people are under arrest after a search warrant was served Thursday.

Deputies said an undercover officer purchased methamphetamine from a home on Tamassee Lane on Jan. 10.

After a search warrant was executed at the residence, deputies said 39-year-old Crystal Annette Rogers, 59-year-old Tony Alfred Swafford and 35-year-old David Wayne Howard were arrested.

Rogers is charged with distribution of meth. Howard had three outstanding forgery charges. Swafford is charged with possession of meth.

