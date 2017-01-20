Key witness in Tucker Hipps case is a no-show in court

A witness subpoenaed in the case surrounding the death of a Clemson University student has failed to show up for court, according to legal documents.

A witness came forward in 2015, alleging he saw 19-year-old Tucker Hipps, a fraternity pledge, forced to walk along a narrow railing before falling to his death.

After the information surfaced, Hipps's parents filed an amended wrongful death lawsuit against fellow Clemson students and fraternity members Samuel Carney, Campbell Starr and Thomas King.

According to court records, the witness, later identified as Edwin V. Griffin, failed to appear at a hearing on January 19 for which he was deposed.

Cindy Hipps, Tucker's mother, described Griffin as a "key witness" in the case.

"What he witnessed will help our case and I have no reason not to believe Mr. Griffin saw what he saw," said Cindy Hipps.

Hipps says she believes Griffin's deposition could hold the answers she's been looking for.

"When I first heard of Mr. Griffin I was very hopeful that he would give us the information that we needed to help with our case," said Hipps. "To have him not deliver his deposition makes me sad."

In a signed court order, Griffin must appear for deposition within 20 days or a bench warrant will be issued for his arrest.

