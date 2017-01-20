SCDOT administrators say SC has deadliest roads in country

Behind the twisted metal are stories of lives. Some involved in South Carolina deadly wrecks don't make it and others live with physical and emotional scars.

"Twenty something years ago this was just a two-lane country road out here," Greg Ayers said.

He knows exactly what those deadly wrecks looks and sound like because he says he's witnessed them on Boiling Springs Road in Greenville County.

"There's a hill right here- everybody calls it thrill hill," Ayers said.

Just about a month ago, an out of control driver headed straight toward his home.

"You can see right here where a car literally went through my yard," Ayers said.

Administrators with the South Carolina Department of Transportation recently released the Rural Road Safety Program to try and curb deadly wrecks.

Ben Davis is a SCDOT commissioner with the 3rd district.

"We actually are looking at an overall picture of 50 million dollar road project," Davis said.

Administrators would like state lawmakers to support or create a proposed bill for funding to improve roads.

"By doing wider, rubberized rumble strips, doing wide shoulders on the edges of the road,

or cutting trees that are nearby ditches," Davis said.

Statistics show 58 percent of South Carolina deadly wrecks happen on rural roads and deadly numbers are being compared to action in the first Gulf War.

"Fewer soldiers died in that initial action than are dying on South Carolina roads in a years time here," Davis said.These are our family members who are riding in cars on these roads. I've had personal friends who have died in automobile accidents."

A sight all too familiar for Ayers. South Carolina DOT administrators say rural roads are defined as roads outside of urban areas. So, it's not just country roads the study refers to, it could also be parts of an interstate.

The study also revealed roads aren't always bad and there are many speeders and distracted drivers who cause deadly wrecks.

