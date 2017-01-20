'This is, like, mega-important': Kids watch Trump inauguration

Fifth graders at Pine Street Elementary School in Spartanburg District 7 got to watch history unfold Friday as President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

"It's a historical event," said Christopher Curtis in Mrs. Gilstrap's 5th grade class.

"This is, like, mega-important," said a bright-eyed Victoria Jolly.

Most of the children at the school do not remember a time when Barack Obama was not the President. For them, today was a new experience: Witnessing the transfer of power.

"I think it's important for them to be aware of the process," said Dennis Regnier, assistant principal at Pine Street Elementary. "The democratic process in and of itself is something new to them."

Mrs. Gilstrap's 5th grade class has been learning about what the inauguration and the democratic process is all about.

Asked if she had aspirations to be president one day, Victoria Jolly declined.

"I did when I was little," she said. "That was before I learned about the branches of government, and then I was like - no. They would never let me ban homework!"

