Deputies: CrimeStoppers tip leads to arrest of Most Wanted list's 'White Chocolate'

Upstate law enforcement said a wanted suspect is now off the streets.

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said their S.W.A.T. deputies arrested Matthew Darren McAlister, also known as White Chocolate, based on a tip from CrimeStoppers. They say McAlister was on the CrimeStoppers Most Wanted list.

McAlister was arrested Wednesday and was charged with failure to comply with the condition of his bond. He is currently being held without bond at Greenville County Detention Center.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office and CrimeStoppers of Greenville worked together to investigate the case.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.