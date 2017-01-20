Deputies: CrimeStoppers tip leads to arrest of Most Wanted list' - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: CrimeStoppers tip leads to arrest of Most Wanted list's 'White Chocolate'

Posted: Updated:
Matthew Darren McAlister (a.k.a. White Chocolate) (Source: Greenville County Sheriff's Office) Matthew Darren McAlister (a.k.a. White Chocolate) (Source: Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Upstate law enforcement said a wanted suspect is now off the streets.

Officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said their S.W.A.T. deputies arrested Matthew Darren McAlister, also known as White Chocolate, based on a tip from CrimeStoppers. They say McAlister was on the CrimeStoppers Most Wanted list.

McAlister was arrested Wednesday and was charged with failure to comply with the condition of his bond. He is currently being held without bond at Greenville County Detention Center.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office and CrimeStoppers of Greenville worked together to investigate the case.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.