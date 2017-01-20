Deputies searching for suspect in Greenville Co. oven theft caught on camera

Suspect seen stealing oven and fleeing with it in Ford F-150 truck. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office need your help to identify the suspect in a theft incident this month.

According to Sheriff's Office officials, a suspect was seen on surveillance video stealing commercial grade kitchen equipment from the Montebello Panaderia-Taqueria at 6243 White Horse Road. Reports say the incident occurred on January 11 and that the suspect stole a large "Bakers Pride" stainless steel, industrial oven.

Surveillance footage revealed that the thief then loaded the oven into the back of a Ford F-150 pick-up truck before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the case and/or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

