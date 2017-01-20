Tim Scott issues statement after vote for 'Mad Dog' to run Pentagon

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis was confirmed by the senate Friday for Secretary of Defense.

Mattis earned the nickname "Mad Dog" during his military career, where he served as commander of the United State Central Command and was key in combat operations in Fallujah.

Appointed by Pres. Donald Trump to run the Pentagon, the Senate confirmed Mattis 98-1.

U.S. senator from South Carolina Tim Scott was one of the votes in favor of the general. Scott released the following statement after the confirmation:

During such volatile times with global terror attacks on the rise, it is important that we have the most qualified and experienced person leading our Department of Defense. It is for that reason that I fully support Gen. Mattis’s nomination. Throughout his 44-year Marine Corps career he has seen every level of command, been on the frontlines, and led Marines both on and off the battlefield. Gen. Mattis has been involved in every major operation in our nation’s modern history, and is considered a counterinsurgency expert. He possesses real life experience that gives him unique insight into handling some of the most sensitive and problematic areas in the world. We are living through uncertain times, and I believe General Mattis is the right choice to take on such a demanding role.

The solitary vote against Mattis came from New York democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

