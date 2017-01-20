Driver charged in fatal motorcycle crash in Anderson Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Friday.

Troopers said the collision occurred on SC-28 Bypass about 1.2 miles east of Anderson around 3:35 p.m.

SC Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tony Keller said 55-year-old Todd Rall of Anderson was traveling east on SC-28 on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle when a 22-year-old driver from Georgia in a Toyota 4-door vehicle turned left out of a private driveway onto SC-28 without yielding to the right of way, resulting in a crash.

Keller says that the driver of the Toyota failing to yield to the right of way resulted in the Rall striking the Toyota in the front left of the vehicle.

Rall was not wearing a helmet and was ejected. He was transported to Anmed where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:11 p.m. from a head injury.

Keller says the driver and 23-year-old passenger in the Toyota 4-door vehicle were not injured or entrapped in their vehicle during the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.