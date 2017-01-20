Woman turns self in, charged after 4-year-old grandson killed in July 2016 crash

Officials with the magistrate office said a woman has turned herself in after her grandchild was killed in a crash where she was behind the wheel.

Back on July 14 of 2016, reports say 46-year-old Jessica Lashaur Brannon of Woodlawn Ave in Union, was behind the wheel during a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 215 near Hugh Lane in Spartanburg County. A resident of the Pauline Community where the crash occurred said the car was going so fast it took out 100 yards of bushes before splitting in two.

The passenger in the vehicle didn't make it out. The coroner said that Brannon's 4-year-old grandson Hayden Jamar Jeter was inside the vehicle during the crash, but was thrown from it upon impact. The toddler later died at the hospital after suffering head trauma and a spinal fracture.

Reports say Brannon turned herself in on Friday and was charged with neglect of a child/helpless person and reckless homicide in connection with the deadly summer 2016 crash that claimed the life of her grandson. She was arrested by Highway Patrol troopers.

Brannon was released on a $5,000 bond.

