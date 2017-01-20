Deputies: SWAT standoff in Greenville Co. after woman barricades - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: SWAT standoff in Greenville Co. after woman barricades herself in home

Scene of standoff on Staunton Bridge Road. (FOX Carolina/ 1/20/17) Scene of standoff on Staunton Bridge Road. (FOX Carolina/ 1/20/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was on scene of a standoff Friday night.

Deputies said the incident was underway on Staunton Bridge Road. SWAT was requested after reports of an armed woman refusing to cooperate with officials.

Deputies said the suspect barricaded herself inside the home.

At about 10:30 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody.

