Troopers: 1 arrested after fatal crash involving multiple vehicles in Spartanburg Co.

The coroner responded to the scene of a fatal crash in Spartanburg County Friday evening.

The call came in around 7:15 p.m. that an incident had occurred in Lyman at Hampton Road and Skyway Court near Gap Creek Road.

Witnesses said the incident occurred near M&J restaurant and involved multiple vehicles.

The crash was reportedly blocking the road.

According to troopers, a 31-year-old female was traveling north on Hampton Road in a 2007 Ford SUV while a 53-year-old female driving a 1999 Honda and a 28-year-old female driving a 2013 Chevrolet were traveling south. They were both struck by the driver of the Ford SUV.

The SUV driver was seat belted and not entrapped or ejected. She was taken to Spartanburg Regional. The driver of the Chevrolet was seat belted and not ejected or entrapped. She suffered no injuries.

Reports say the driver of the third vehicle, the Honda, was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped. She died on the scene, troopers say. A male passenger in the vehicle was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for injuries, according to troopers. No word on his condition.

The coroner identified the deceased victim as 53-year-old Viola Lynn Jackson of Hammett Store Road in Lyman.

The driver of the SUV, 31-year-old Lauren Smith from Lyman, was arrested and charged with one count of felony DUI with death and one count of felony DUI with great bodily injury, troopers said. The results of a blood test are pending.

The collision remains under investigation by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, SC Highway Patrol Troopers and M.A.I.T.

