Troopers: Injuries reported in Pickens Co. crash

Scene of Pickens County crash on Anderson Hwy. (FOX Carolina /1/20/17)

Troopers reported injuries in a crash in Pickens County Friday night.

The call came in around 6:04 p.m.

According to troopers, the collision blocked the roadway at some point. The incident occurred on Anderson Hwy at Robie Court.

The coroner has not been called to the scene at this time.

