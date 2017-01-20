Troopers: Injuries reported, roadway blocked after Greenville Co - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Injuries reported, roadway blocked after Greenville Co. crash

Posted: Updated:
Scene of crash on White Horse Road. (FOX Carolina/ 1/20/17) Scene of crash on White Horse Road. (FOX Carolina/ 1/20/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers say at least one person involved in a Greenville County crash was injured on Friday.

The call came in around 8:34 p.m.

The crash reportedly occurred on White Horse Road at W Blue Ridge Drive.

According to SC Highway Patrol troopers, the road was blocked by the incident.

We have a crew en route to the scene for more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.