Troopers: Injuries reported, roadway blocked after Greenville Co. crash

Scene of crash on White Horse Road. (FOX Carolina/ 1/20/17)

Troopers say at least one person involved in a Greenville County crash was injured on Friday.

The call came in around 8:34 p.m.

The crash reportedly occurred on White Horse Road at W Blue Ridge Drive.

According to SC Highway Patrol troopers, the road was blocked by the incident.

We have a crew en route to the scene for more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.