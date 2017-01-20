Zion Williamson scores 2,000th point in high school basketball career

Zion Williamson scores 2,000th point in high school basketball c - FOX Carolina 21

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Zion Williamson proved yet again why he’s one of the top high school basketball recruits in the country.

He eclipsed the 2,000 point mark for his high school career.

The Spartanburg Day School junior put on a show during the school’s homecoming game against Oakbrook Prep.

Williamson dazzled with dunks and blocks, leading his team to a 78-39 win.

The 6’8” star scored 46 of his team’s 78 points.

