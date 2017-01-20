Dispatch: Deputy transported to hospital following 3-vehicle Gre - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputy transported to hospital following 3-vehicle Greenville Co. crash

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers confirmed Friday night that a deputy had been injured in a crash in Greenville County.

The call came in at 9:08 p.m.

According to reports, 3 vehicles were involved in the collision. It occurred on Buncombe Road and West Wade Hampton Blvd.

A deputy injured in the incident has been transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment.

