Dispatch: Deputy transported to hospital following 3-vehicle Greenville Co. crash

Scene of Greenville Co. crash where deputy was injured. (FOX Carolina/ 1/20/17)

Dispatchers confirmed Friday night that a deputy had been injured in a crash in Greenville County.

The call came in at 9:08 p.m.

According to reports, 3 vehicles were involved in the collision. It occurred on Buncombe Road and West Wade Hampton Blvd.

A deputy injured in the incident has been transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment.

