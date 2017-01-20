Fire department surprises firefighter for his 90th birthday

Clear Spring firefighter and founder, Robert Smith, is used to surprises on the job, but nothing like the surprise Thursday had in store for him.

"Feels kind of shocking,” explained Smith, “Not knowing anything about it."

The department planed a surprise party for several weeks in honor of the man who's devoted decades to the station.

"He's very hard to get a hold of and actually get one past him,” explained Capt. Philip Cantone, “But we got him on this one."

Capt. Cantone says it was important to get everyone in the same building, the reason behind the belated birthday bash. Smith's actual birthday is January 15th.

"His family means everything to him,” explained Capt. Cantone, “Which is great because he means everything to us in the fire house too. We're all one big family. That's the way we look at it."

Smith said 90 years doesn't seem as long when you're the one living that life. He says this will be a celebration he will never forget.

"It feels real good that they think enough of you to do something like this,” explained Smith, “I love every one of those boys. They are a great bunch of boys."

Smith said he had no plans to retire anytime soon.

