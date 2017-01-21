Coroner releases identity of Upstate woman killed after struck by vehicle in Pickens Co. roadway

Troopers said a Friday night crash claimed the life of one woman in Pickens County.

The call came in around 10:45 p.m.

Troopers say a man was traveling south on US Hwy 123 in a 2008 Kia Sorento about 1 mile east of Easley when he struck a female pedestrian in the roadway.

The 36-year-old woman, of Easley, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. The coroner later identified the woman as Sancia Elizabeth Tallent. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt during the crash and was not ejected from or entrapped in the vehicle. He was not injured.

The crash is being investigated by SC Highway Patrol.

