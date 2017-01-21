Thousands expected to gather for Women's March in Carolinas

Marches are planned all over the Carolinas on Saturday, as groups gather in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

Thousands are expected to gather in Greenville, Clemson, Black Mountain and Asheville Saturday morning, as well as other locations around the states, such as Columbia, Charleston and Charlotte.

The march serves as a local event for those who are unable to travel to Washington D.C.

Here is a breakdown of a few of the marches:

Clemson, S.C.: Tri-County Women’s March begins at 10 a.m. starting at the Littlejohn Community Center on 644 Old Greenville Highway.

A very common question is can men march in the women's march. YES Men are welcome. This is a time to stand together regardless of race, gender identity, age, and abilities. It is a time for solidarity. The entire route of the march is paved. If you can't join the march, please help spread the word. Post the link on your Facebook page, share our Tweets and Instagram photos. Print out and post the flyer (in discussion section). Talk to your friends and family. Get involved!

Black Mountain, N.C. : March begins at 10 a.m. starting at Town Square on State Street. So far over 260 have RSVP’d.

In solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, community members will march peacefully to show our new administration that we stand with our families and friends for the protection of our rights, safety, and health. We recognize that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our democratic society.

Asheville, N.C.: March begins at 11 a.m. starting at Pack Square Park on 121 College Street.

The Women’s March will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world, that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us. This is an INCLUSIVE march, and EVERYONE who supports the march's goals are welcome to join this peaceful gathering!

Greenville (is a rally, not a march): Begins at noon at Falls Park on the Reedy near open-air theatre location.

We stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.

