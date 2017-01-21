Mommy Matters On FOX: Moving more in the new year

Strong Mamas of Greenville makes it it's business to not only help moms get their hour of exercise a day but also connect those who are going through similar stages of motherhood.

Founder, Jessica Thomas, said she started the group back in 2014 to provide what she felt was missing from the Greenville mommy scene.

"I just needed a safe space where I could come with my imperfect life and my imperfect kids and my imperfect self and figure out a way to just get stronger both in mind and body and be able to pump out 10 squats with crying child and a woman right next to me who has the same issue so it's just nice to be able to meet people on the exact same level and just find that community and relationship with somebody that's in the muck with you," said Thomas.

Amber Michels, founder of Upstate maternity consultant firm Your Milk Shoppe, said unlike other groups she tried which were more competitive, Strong Mamas was inviting from the start.

"As a new mom you sort of isolated, the key is just finding that group of women that you can share your struggles with," said Michels.

Thomas said no matter what you're fitness level is, there is something for everyone in the class. She anyone interested to try it.

You can attend class alone or with your little ones.

"You have to start somewhere and I think the best place to do that is a place where you're going to find support and empowerment. You're going to find women who have the exact same fears as you," said Thomas.

Michels said she encourages her clients, no matter what stage of motherhood they're in, to find a group like this or at the very least take some time to release.

"You need to have that release, you're a mom 24 hours a day. Take 30 minutes to an hour and just give yourself that time to exercise," said Michels.

For more information on pricing and details on the class, click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.