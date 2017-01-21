Two Upstate schools kick off spirit week with fundraiser for local school

Before two Upstate schools go head to head for their spirit week, they're coming together on Sunday, January 22, to raise money for another local school.

Christ Church Episcopal School and St. Joseph's Catholic School teamed up again this year for the "Together for Greenville Color Run."

All the proceeds from the run benefit St. Anthony of Padua Catholic School.

Two seniors at St. Joseph's said part of the goal is to help raise money to support children at St. Anthony's who don't have as much.

"We have a lot of students going there, tutoring them, giving them something to look forward to cause these kids they just don't have much," said Christian Gillespy.

Through a peer mentoring program St. Joseph's started last year, students like Jackie Curry said they've seen first hand how impactful this fundraiser is and how much St. Anthony's means to the kids who attend school there.

"It's all that they really have. And so I think it's really important that we're able to fund it in a way that we can keep having those kids come and just pay what they need to," said Curry.

The 2016 color run raised more than $40,000 for the local school.

This year, students are hoping to top that total.

The run is happening on Sunday, January 22.

While registration is closed, you can still donate to the fundraiser online. Go to St. Joseph's website for more details.

