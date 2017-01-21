Coroner identifies man dead after house blaze in Spartanburg Co.

Scene of fire in Spartanburg Co. (Jan 21, 2017 FOX Carolina)

The Spartanburg County Coroner responded to the scene of fatal house fire that occurred Saturday morning.

The fire took place on the 600 block of Loop Road in Campobello.

New Prospect Fire Department led efforts to battle the blaze.

The Spartanburg County Coroner, Spartanburg County Sheriff's Patrol and Detectives, and Spartanburg County Fire Department worked together on the case.

The coroner confirmed that one person died as a result of the fire, but because of the nature of the incident, identification of the body had become problematic.

On Sunday, the coroner identified the victim as 71-year-old Thomas Edward Allison.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.