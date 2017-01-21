14k-pound commemorative rock to be donated to Dabo Swinney for CFP title win

A stone dealer in Salem, S.C. is donating a commemorative National Championship rock to Coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers.

The manager of Salem Stone, James Alexander, along with the owner of McNeely Companies, Bill McNeely, are excited to donate the huge commemorative stone to Coach Swinney – over 14,000 pounds to be exact.

Alexander said the idea of decorating the huge rock to honor the Tigers’ recent Championship win along with the championship win of 1981, came to him before the Tigers took off with the title.

“I came up with idea once they went to the national championship, and I said I wasn’t gonna do it if they didn’t win,” Alexander said. “But they did.”

Alexander said his step daughter Lynlee Turner and grandson Sam Beellotte helped paint the rock, displaying a huge Tiger paw with 2016 and 1981 painted inside, and the saying “All In” as well as the team’s title as “National Champs”.

The rock has yet to be presented to Swinney physically, but the coach has seen a picture of it, and he says he would love to accept the rock.

Alexander said all three of the owner's kids graduated from Clemson and he presently has grandkids at the University, so they are all excited to present the rock to Dabo.

The stone had been stored at McNeely Companies storage on Tiger Boulevard for about 15 years, and they are glad to finally give it a home.

“He’s such a good person and down to earth, and we just like him,” Alexander said.

The location of where the rock will be placed has yet to be determined. Right now it is on display at McNeely Companies in Clemson for the public to view.

