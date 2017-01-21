Heavy rain and possible storms this evening

Get news, weather on the go

A Tornado Watch has been issued to our south, including the Atlanta area. That could mean dangerous weather for the Falcons-Packers playoff game. Our area is not included in a watch currently, but storms could affect us later today.

Thunderstorms are still expected to fire up at around 4-5 pm to our south and then spread northeastward across the area.

The main threats with this afternoon's severe threat are damaging winds and heavy rain, with a small chance at some hail and perhaps an isolated tornado especially in areas south of I-85.

Even better chances of this will exist for the midlands and the coast with highest of those being over southern Georgia and northern Florida.

These storms will continue this evening and weaken to just general showers late tonight and linger into early Monday morning.

Most of us should dry out Monday afternoon with continuing mild weather with highs in the 60s.

More sunshine will arrive on Tuesday followed by a slight chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front moves through.

Behind said front will be much cooler and much more seasonal air with highs in the 40s and 50s next weekend with a slight chance of some high elevation light snow in western North Carolina.

