Boyd, Leggett sign autographs for excited Clemson fans

Clemson fans lining up to meet with former Tigers. (Jan 21, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Two former Clemson players took time out on Saturday to pay a visit to excited Tigers fans.

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd and former Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett were meeting with fans and signing autographs at DICK’s Sporting Goods to celebrate the Tigers recent CFP National Championship win.

The event took place at the DICKS on Woodruff Road from 1 to 3 p.m.

The first 300 fans to show up to the store (starting at 9 a.m.) were given wristbands. Only those lucky fans received an autograph.

