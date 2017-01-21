Boyd, Leggett sign autographs for excited Clemson fans - FOX Carolina 21

Boyd, Leggett sign autographs for excited Clemson fans

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Two former Clemson players took time out on Saturday to pay a visit to excited Tigers fans.

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd and former Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett were meeting with fans and signing autographs at DICK’s Sporting Goods to celebrate the Tigers recent CFP National Championship win.

The event took place at the DICKS on Woodruff Road from 1 to 3 p.m.

The first 300 fans to show up to the store (starting at 9 a.m.) were given wristbands. Only those lucky fans received an autograph.

