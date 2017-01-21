Organization hosts educational, networking event for Type 1 diabetic youth

More than one million Americans have Type 1 diabetes, and 40,000 new diabetics are diagnosed each year.

The numbers are high, but today in Greenville, those impacted by Type 1 diabetes are getting some hope.

The TypeOneNation Summit was held Saturday at the Embassy Suites on Verdae Blvd in Greenville. The event was a day-long event put on by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) each year.

Speakers and experts in the Type 1 community covered topics including women and diabetes, dealing with diabetes in relationships and updates about advancements in research and treatments.

Anne Sutton hoped the event would bring people together and shed light on efforts in Type 1 diabetes research. She's the Outreach Manager of the Greater Western Carolina Chapter of JDRF.

"Were hoping to connect families to other families. Hoping to connect adults to other adults," said Sutton. "And get them to understand what JDRF does. And how we are looking for a world without type one by funding research throughout the country"

During the event, children and teens were able to participate in breakout sessions that included crafts, educational games and multimedia projects focused on spreading Type 1 diabetes awareness to the community. Adults who attended the event were able to sit in on workshops discussing Type 1 diabetes and mental health, raising a teen living with Type 1 diabetes, navigating health insurance and more.

Dr. Daniel Cherñavvsky was the keynote speaker for the event.

JDRF is focused on Type 1 diabetes research worldwide - their next big event in the Upstate is the JDRF Gala on March 24 in Greenville.

