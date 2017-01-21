Deputies say monkeys, sloth found on property of Easley homeowner involved in deadly shooting

Warning sign on the fence surrounding the property where the shooting occurred (FOX Carolina/ Jan. 23, 2017)

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that claimed a man's life Saturday evening.

The call came in around 7:47 p.m. that shots were fired on the 800 block of Hamlin Road in Easley.

The coroner said 37-year-old Jerry Wayne Sanders Jr. was pronounced dead on scene at about 8 p.m.

Sheriff Chad McBride said Sanders was shot by the homeowner, a 50-year-old woman, later identified as Debra Sheridan.

Per investigative reports, the woman told deputies she was walking into her home when she heard a noise coming from her shed. She grabbed her gun to investigate and told deputies she fired two warning shots into the air. When Sanders came out from behind the shed, the woman told deputies she fired a shot in his direction. She said another man then came from around the shed and moved Sanders body before leaving and walking down Hamlin Road.

Deputies said two other women were also at the property when they arrived.

The homeowner told deputies the victim had been doing some work for her until she told him to get out because she suspected him of stealing from her, per reports.

A no trespassing sign is located on the property.

Sanders family said the story doesn't add up, though. The family said Sanders was the type of person who was always trying to help others and didn't go to the property to break in.

"He meant no harm to her, and he was a gentle person and he would never harm a woman," said a relative who asked to remain anonymous. "He was taught you don't hit a female."

They said Sanders had received threatening text messages and believe he may have been lured to his death.

McBride said investigators are working to determine if the shooting was in self-defense and working with the solicitor's office to determine if the shooting was justified.

Sheridan, who was on probation reportedly turned herself in to the Anderson County Detention Center on Monday on a charge of probation violation. Sheridan has previously been convicted of animal neglect charges and at one time, nearly 120 animals were seized from her property.

Deputies said Sheridan currently has two monkeys and a sloth on her property. No health issues were reportedly found and permits are not required for the species of animals in her possession, deputies said.

During a bond hearing Tuesday, the judge set a $5,000 surety bond for the probation violation charge and set another court date for March.

No other charges had been filed against Sheridan as of Tuesday morning.

PREVIOUSLY:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.