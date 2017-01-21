Church raises money for Danny Green's recovery

A Seneca man has died after a motorcycle crash in Seneca, per the coroner.More >
A mother and son were sentenced to federal prison time after investigators said they uncovered a human trafficking operation in South Carolina, North Carolina and New York.More >
An Arizona man is recovering from a serious insect bite that caused some astonishingly massive bruising, but the problem is nobody knows what bit him.More >
The U.S. Education Department has not approved any applications for student-loan forgiveness in cases of possible fraud since President Donald Trump took office, according to records sent to an Illinois senator.More >
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >
A swinging and spinning amusement park ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned and broke apart on the opening day of the Ohio State fair on Wednesday, hurling people through the air, killing at least one and injuring seven others.More >
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.More >
Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.More >
The widow of a slain New York City detective has given birth to their child more than two years after his death.More >
An Upstate woman said the dog she loved with all her heart was shot and killed by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.More >
Annual Folkmoot Festival in the Upstate. (7/26/17)More >
The Carolina Panthers moved into Wofford College to start training camp.More >
Firefighters said crews responding to a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle in Spartanburg County found a person and a dog dead inside.More >
Carolina Panthers players spent the morning moving into dorm rooms at Wofford College on Tuesday ahead of 2017 summer training camp.More >
Investigators said Josh Martin, 22, died after a deputy struck his car while chasing another vehicle Sunday night in Anderson County.More >
A new Bojangles opened Monday morning at 112 West Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer.More >
Manhunt underway for suspect in Pisgah National Forest. (7/23/17)More >
The Greenville Police Department said three victims were injured in a stabbing outside Sharkey's Pub.More >
