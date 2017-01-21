Church raises money for Danny Green's recovery

Caution tape still circles Danny Green's house off Perry Avenue nearly 2 months after a fire broke out. Green is still lying in a hospital bed, after he was burned trying to rescue his 3-year-old son, Silas.

"He has always been an outstanding fella,” explained Pastor Bobby Inman, “We just honor him today. We hope and pray that everything goes well. That he can recover."

Green and his family spent Sundays at First Christian Fellowship Church, where Inman preaches. Now, the church is raising money to help pay for Green's bills and to help support his parents as they stay by his side. They held a food and baked goods sale to raise money.

"They've had to leave their jobs to stay by their son's side,” explained Pastor Inman, “So we just found it would be good to be able to help with their bills."

The pastor's wife, Debbie, says no one was surprised Danny ran back into the house to get Silas. She says it’s tragic the toddler passed away 3 days after the fire.

"That's who he is. He would have done it again and again. He's just a good guy. He's a very loving father,” explained Inman, “We know he's very emotional over this. He's a strong guy, he's going to pull through."

Green had been recovering in Atlanta up until recently. He's being prepped for skin graphing at the Augusta Burn Center.

"We will continue to take donations as we feel it's necessary,” explained Pastor Inman.

People wanting to donate through the church can do so at 110 Montana Street.

