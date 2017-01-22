Spartanburg Police looking for runaway female juvenile

Investigators with the Spartanburg Police Department are looking for a runaway juvenile last seen Saturday evening.

Police say Jasmine Miller went missing from a children’s shelter in Spartanburg on Saturday shortly before 7:30 p.m. One of the center workers told police Miller was placed in the center in December and is currently in DSS custody.

Miller is described as a female with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs approximately 80 pounds and stands 4-feet, 8-inches, police say.

She was last seen wearing a pink pajama onsie and could possibly be on a bicycle, the worker said.

The center worker said the juvenile is supposed to be on medication for unknown behavioral issues.

There is no photo available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department.

