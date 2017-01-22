Deputies: Upstate man arrested, charged after armed robbery at Lil Cricket

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrested a man connected to an armed robbery at an Upstate convenience store on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the Lil Cricket on Highway 92 in Enoree.

An employee said the suspect pulled into the gas station and began walking toward the store as he pulled a black bandana over his face. The male then entered the store and told the employee to “give me everything in the register,” and reached into his pocket as if he had a weapon, the victim said.

The employee then handed the suspect $22 in ones. The suspect then asked for the drop box, which the employee said they did not have. He then requested a carton of Newport 100’s, costing approximately $54, the report said.

The suspect was given the items and he ran out of the store and back into his vehicle.

Deputies later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Stephen Rhodes of Woodruff. He was taken into the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, reports state.

Rhodes's bond was set at $12,000.

