Report: Convicted felon arrested on multiple drugs, weapons charges in Spartanburg, bond more than $60k

Steven Dewayne Medford (Source: SCSO) Steven Dewayne Medford (Source: SCSO)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A convicted felon is behind bars after being charged with several drug and weapons offenses in Spartanburg County, according to Spartanburg Deputies.

Deputies say 37-year-old Steven Dewayne Medford of Rutherfordton, NC was given several charges including: simple possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 2 narcotic, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol and methamphetamine trafficking.

The total bond for the charges amounted to $60,615.

According to the report, deputies stopped Medford for failing to signal for a right turn onto Shady Acres Road. Once stopped the deputy noticed a lot of moving inside the truck and further investigations began.

Reports state that upon further investigation and questioning, the investigator obtained the following evidence:

1. .380 Glock semi-automatic pistol, which came back clear, stolen through NCIC

2. zip-lock bag that contained less than a gram of crystal rock substance that appeared to be methamphetamine

3. pill bottle that contained a single orange pill scored "M A20", confirmed with a narcotics investigator to be a schedule 2 narcotic

4. a quantity of crystal rock that had a field weight of 10.57 grams and drug paraphernalia

5. less than a gram of GPM, digital scale and pipes

Medford was taken into the Spartanburg County Jail without incident.

