Warrant: Man wanted in FL, located, arrested in Upstate

Oscar Thomas McDade (Source: SCSO) Oscar Thomas McDade (Source: SCSO)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A fugitive wanted in Florida was located in the Upstate and arrested by Spartanburg County deputies, reports state.

Deputies responded to a residence on Raymond Drive after reports from Neighborhood Watch that a man by the name of Oscar McDade, who had a warrant out of Florida, was staying at that residence.

Investigators were able to confirm that a warrant was out for the arrest of 73-year-old Oscar Thomas McDade of Chesnee, and took action.

Upon arrival, deputies knocked on the door and a female answered the door and told deputies that McDade was in the backroom. Deputies located McDade and advised him that he had a warrant out of Florida and that he was under arrest.

McDade was taken into custody and charged with a fugitive from justice offense.

Deputies say McDade was wanted out of Broward County Florida for grand theft in the 3rd Degree.

